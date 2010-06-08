There Are More 'Substantial' Newsweek Bidders Waiting In The Wings

It’s been almost a week since the first three official Newsweek bidders submitted their preliminary offers to purchase the money-losing publication from The Washington Post Co.



And they weren’t exactly the most promising bidders.

But one of Howard Kurtz’s sources tells him that there are in fact “a number of other substantial suitors—both corporations and wealthy individuals,” who have formally expressed interest in buying the magazine.

Kurtz writes:

With Post Co. executives refusing to discuss the process, the other possible bidders remain shrouded in secrecy. They may or may not wind up pursuing a purchase, but for now, the discussion centres only on those who have confirmed their interest, perhaps for the publicity value.

The bidder that’s gotten the most attention so far is Newsmax Media, the Florida-based publisher of the conservative monthly magazine and website of the same name.

In a statement announcing its bid last week (Newsmax was the only bidder to issue a public statement), the company stressed that if the acquisition was successful, Newsweek wouldn’t be merged with its other editorial brands, and that it would allow Newsweek to “continue in its mission to objectively report the news.”

Even so, it seems like a longshot that Newsweek’s current owners would want the left-leaning magazine to fall into the hands of a right-wing publisher.

Then again, Newsmax is a viable contender in the sense that it reportedly brought in $35 million in revenue in 2009. And we hear that Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy is going to be in New York this Tuesday and Wednesday. Might there be a visit to the Newsweek offices on his schedule?

As for who those other official suitors might be, we’re still holding out for a Thomson Reuters-Bloomberg showdown.

A month ago, The New York Observer reported that both companies were interested.

After we re-stated as much, a Bloomberg spokesperson quickly emailed us to say that the company was not in fact interested in buying Newsweek. But keep in mind that Bloomberg swooped in to buy Businessweek at the 11th hour. And as for Reuters, The Wall Street Journal reported last week that it might still submit a bid later on.

In the meantime, David Carr has expanded his Twitter crowd-sourcing experiment seeking tips on: “if you bought Newsweek, what would you do with the magazine?”

He’s soliciting the same advice in today’s Media Equation column, in which he also offers up eight pointers of his own.

Sample:

3. TURN OFF THE TV

Speaking of which, Newsweek editors and writers are on television more than some people who actually work on TV. It isn’t helping the magazine. If chattering cable television appearances drove magazine sales, Newsweek would be ubiquitous.

Read more at The New York Times >>

