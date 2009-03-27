Actually, Most Facebook Users Are Over 25

It’s still not profitable and from time-to-time it faces user-revolt, but Facebook’s remarkable growth into a mainstream Web service continues apace.
- “In the last 60 days alone, the number of people over 35 has nearly doubled.”
- “The fastest growing demographic on Facebook is still women over 55.”
- “Over 4 million more US women 35-44 and nearly 3 million more US men 35-44 used Facebook in March 2009 compared to September 2008.”
- “The majority of US Facebook users are now over 25.”
