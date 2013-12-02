There Are More Edward Snowden Leaks About Australia On The Way

Getty/ Putu Sayoga

More documents which will damage Australian relations in Asia are on the way, and will contain fresh espionage revelations.

A report in The Australian says the United States briefed Australia on all the documents the former NSA contractor stole.

Some of the items which could be released in the future could unearth Australian spying against China, and other nations in Asia Pacific, according to the report.

Last months, The ABC and The Guardian published documents which appear to detail Australian spying against the Indonesian president, his wife and other senior politicians.

A diplomatic catastrophe ensued, with Indonesia halting military and intelligence cooperation.

There’s more here.

