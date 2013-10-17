There Are Huge Fires Burning Around Sydney And Houses Are Under Threat

Huge bushfires burning across New South Wales this afternoon have given the Sydney sky an alarming orange hue.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has issued emergency warnings for out-of-control fires in the Blue Mountains, Port Stephens and the Southern Highlands.

Newcastle Airport was closed earlier this afternoon and schools and homes are being evacuated in affected areas.

Here are some incredible photos of the fires that people have posted on Twitter:





View of Springwood fire looking toward Winmalee from Warrimoo Oval #nswfires #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/ffIvaobke2 — Daniel Weatherhead (@weatherhead) October 17, 2013





Loud explosions frequently heard looking toward Yellowrock from Warrimoo Oval #nswfires #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/WMj80BY8C3 — Daniel Weatherhead (@weatherhead) October 17, 2013





View of the Blue Mountains from Western Sydney. #NSWFires pic.twitter.com/ZScDdygFYE — Sam Buckingham-Jones (@SamEBJones) October 17, 2013





https://twitter.com/JessiPell/statuses/390700145609695232







