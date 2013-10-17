There Are Huge Fires Burning Around Sydney And Houses Are Under Threat

Liz Tay

Huge bushfires burning across New South Wales this afternoon have given the Sydney sky an alarming orange hue.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has issued emergency warnings for out-of-control fires in the Blue Mountains, Port Stephens and the Southern Highlands.

Newcastle Airport was closed earlier this afternoon and schools and homes are being evacuated in affected areas.

Here are some incredible photos of the fires that people have posted on Twitter:





https://twitter.com/JessiPell/statuses/390700145609695232


