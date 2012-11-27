There Are Holiday Discounts On Real Estate Too

Whether you’re shopping for the hottest holiday toys or a new home, this season you’re going to find a ton of price cuts.



Most people aren’t looking to move during the holidays, but the average home that’s on the market during this time will slash its price somewhere between $2,000 to $10,000, according to Graham Wood of AOL Real Estate.

Homebuyer traffic is very low in the winter, so usually only the most serious sellers having their homes for sale during the holidays.

Buying in the off-season can have many benefits for buyers.

To entice buyers further, sellers will throw in extra “gifts” in the light of the holiday season, such as washer, dryers, refrigerators, even sometimes flat screen TV’s at no extra coast, real estate agents told AOL.

The competition among buyers is also low during this time, making the bidding process easier. Real Estate agents and mortgage lenders also have a lighter load, so they are more likely to concentrate on you more or process your deals quicker.

