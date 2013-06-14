There Are Hardly Any Asian-Born Directors On The Boards Of Australia's Top Companies

Photo:

Research done for the Fin’s BOSS magazine has fund only 3% of directors at the top 100 Australian listed companies are Asian-born.

Some of Australia’s corporate leaders have admitted we need more diversity on our top boards, though an expert has cautioned against thinking about it in such a simple way.

Heidrick & Struggles consultant Judith MacCormick, who did the research, told the Australian Financial Review the results were “dire” but that boards should not respond by appointing a “token Asian”.

Instead, it does not actually matter where people are born, but what experience they have, she said.

“We are being asked regularly to find Asians for boards and we are finding extremely high-qualified candidates.

“We also know that talking about Asians on boards is such a Western construct because Japan is as different to China as Europe is to Asia,” MacCormick said.

