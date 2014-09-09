Floods In Nevada Are So Bad Cars Are Actually Floating Down Roads And Sinking

Matt Johnston
Nevada FloodRed Rock Search and RescueA car stuck in Moapa, NV after massive flash floods

Nevada is largely made up of deserts, but every year Nevadans get slammed with massive flash floods that can be very dangerous.

In the Moapa area, there are reports of floods so large that cars are floating down the street. Take a look at this surreal picture of a car sinking in the flood waters.

Nevada FloodRed Rock Search and Rescue

Here’s are some terrifying pictures we found on Twitter of what looks like basically a sea of mud. That’s what happens when flash floods terrorize the desert.

Nevada FloodingTwitter / @LeavittLexi (used with permissio

Small waterfalls are cropping up and pouring into these newly formed lakes formed by flooding.

Nevada FloodingTwitter / @LeavittLexi (used with permissio

This is a devastating event for the people who live in this house; their back yard is completely under water.

Nevada FloodingTwitter / @LeavittLexi (used with permissio

A nice white picket fence area is demolished by muddy flood waters.

Nevada FloodingTwitter / @LeavittLexi (used with permission)

A new body of water appears to be forming just because of these floods.

Nevada FloodingTwitter / @LeavittLexi (used with permissio

This astonishing video shows a lake-size flood area near Moapa, Nevada. This comes via 8NewsNow in Las Vegas.

Post by 8 News Now.

