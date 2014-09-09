Floods In Nevada Are So Bad Cars Are Actually Floating Down Roads And Sinking

Red Rock Search and Rescue A car stuck in Moapa, NV after massive flash floods

Nevada is largely made up of deserts, but every year Nevadans get slammed with massive flash floods that can be very dangerous.

In the Moapa area, there are reports of floods so large that cars are floating down the street. Take a look at this surreal picture of a car sinking in the flood waters.

Here’s are some terrifying pictures we found on Twitter of what looks like basically a sea of mud. That’s what happens when flash floods terrorize the desert.

Small waterfalls are cropping up and pouring into these newly formed lakes formed by flooding.

This is a devastating event for the people who live in this house; their back yard is completely under water.

A nice white picket fence area is demolished by muddy flood waters.

A new body of water appears to be forming just because of these floods.

This astonishing video shows a lake-size flood area near Moapa, Nevada. This comes via 8NewsNow in Las Vegas.

Post by 8 News Now.

