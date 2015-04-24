DEAL OF THE DAY: These glamorous perfumes are up to 73% off right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

“Lovely” is a floral and woody fragrance with a touch of musk. It features notes of mandarin, rosewood, lavender, apple martini, bergamot, orchid, patchouli, cedar, white amber, musk, and woods.

“If you’re looking for a budget friendly perfume that doesn’t smell budget-friendly, I highly recommend checking out Lovely,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US68.00 $US32.24 [53% off]

“Fancy” notes include amber crystals, apricot, nectar, pear, gardenia, jasmine, caramel, vanilla, sandalwood, red fruits, and toasted almonds.

“This perfume smells amazing. It is [a] light, neutral yet feminine scent. It’s warm and vanilla-y with hints of sweetness. […] This is my favourite perfume of all kind, and I always get compliments,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US59.00 $US15.99 [73% off]

Iris surrounded by orange blossoms and jasmine are the three key ingredients in “La Vie Est Belle.” The opening is fruity due to black currant and pear, and the base is warm due to praline, patchouli and vanilla.

“Every time I wear this people ask me what I am wearing and tell me how good I smell,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US120 $US85.59 [29% off]

The top notes for “Fancy” are lychee, quince and kiwi. The middle notes are cupcake, jasmine and white chocolate orchid. And the finish is creamy musk, orris root and sensual woods.

“I have to say ‘Fantasy’ blew me away in a million ways! WOW… this is such a fabulous scent!” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US58.00 $US32.99 [43% off]

“Michael Kors” has a creamy floral flavour to it. Notes include dewy Freesia, Tamarind, Chinese Osmanthus, incense, fresh Tuberose, White Wings Peony, Blue Orris, Arum lilies, Cashmere Woods, musk, and Vetiver Haiti.

“This is a very beautiful, sensual and exotic, intoxicating floral scent,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US90.00 $US68.30 [24% off]

“Daisy” features violet leaves, white woods, strawberry, grapefruit, jasmine petals, violet petals, vanilla, and musk.

“This is a very wearable everyday scent that smells clean and fresh,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US74.29 $US40.99 [45% off]

“Wonderstruck” is a fruity and floral scent. It features freesia, apple blossom, raspberry, vanilla, honeysuckle and white hibiscus.

“I was worried this would be too much of a tween fragrance for those of us over 25, but I was pleasantly surprised. … A nice sweet vanilla scent that doesn’t feel too young,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US40.00 $US23.99 [40% off]

“Nina” is a casual perfume that features a rich aroma of florals, fruit, and woodsy greens.

“I absolutely love the lighter fragrance for the spring and summer time. It is very flowery… and this is a fantastic deal,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US70.00 $US43.99 [37% off]

“Angel” is a daytime blend of vanilla, sandalwood, and patchouli. It also features lowers notes of fresh citrus, melons, peaches, and plums.

“Loved it. […] Would highly recommend it to everyone. Have used it for a long time and received many compliments on it,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US134.00 $US53.99 [60% off]

