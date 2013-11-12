There Are Almost 900 Different App Developers That Have Over 1 Million Active Users

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

App analytics company Flurry took another look at the current state of the overall app economy. Flurry found that growth has been especially strong from the “middle class” of app developers, or those that are not quite big enough to have an app reach the top charts.

Growth in the number of independent app developers that have a worldwide audience of over 1 million monthly active users has reached 118% since the first quarter of 2012. The total number of developers has gone from 475 to just under 900.

For developers with a worldwide audience of over 20 million monthly active users, the total number has gone from 7 to 32 developers over the same period. That equates to growth of 357%.

It’s a clear sign that the overall app economy is far from saturation and that there is still opportunity for new developers to enter the market and maintain a robust audience. These numbers also indicate that mobile users still carry a high demand for new content and new apps. Read >

In other news…

Benedict Evans has published a comprehensive slide deck covering mobile devices and worldwide usage entitled, “Mobile Is Eating The World.” (Quartz)

Juniper Research claims use of augmented reality apps will grow 333% over the next five years to 2018. (VentureBeat)

The New York Times discusses the role of mobile phones in providing care for the poor in emerging markets. (New York Times)

Republic Wireless, an up-and-coming wireless network that runs primarily on home Wi-Fi frequencies, is the subject of a Bloomberg Businessweek profile. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Statista compares revenue growth for each of the top smartphone manufacturers. (Statista)

Gogo, the airline Wi-Fi service provider, will soon release an app capable of providing in-flight texting and calling from mobile phones. (GigaOm)

