Here Are Some Ways Retailers Can Profit From Obamacare

Retailers were quick to react to the Supreme Court’s upholding of Obamacare, saying they were “dismayed” at the plan and that government regulations would eat away their profits and limit the number of people they could employ.But Bryan Gildenberg at Kantar Research says that there are some ways retailers can actually profit from the plan. Here are his points:



Young people will have more access to healthcare. This means that they’ll be more likely to seek out early care for disorders like high blood pressure. Retailers can tailor their marketing for a younger audience.

With all the new participants under Obamacare, the demand will increase much faster than the system can. So in-store clinics (like at Walmart) will likely be crowded with affluent customers trying to get in where they can.

More people will be able to afford medications and preventative care. If retailers educate their consumers, they can get them to spend a little now rather than let a condition get worse and end up in the hospital.

But even if retailers utilise these opportunities, it’s hard to imagine they would begin to offset all the costs of meeting the new regulations.

