There Are A Bunch Of Secret Functions Built Into Google Glass, And Some Of Them Sound Pretty Cool

Liam Spradin of Android Police dug into the most recent software update to Google Glass.

He found something pretty cool.

Google built in a bunch of voice commands for apps that haven’t come out yet.

I’m most excited about “Start a Round of Golf.”

Add a Calendar Event

Call Me a Car

Capture a Panorama

Check Me In

Create a 3D Model

Find a Recipe

Learn a Song

Play a Game

Play Music

Record a Recipe

Remind Me To…

Show a Compass

Start a Bike Ride

Start a Round of Golf

Start a Run

Start a Stopwatch

Start a Timer

Translate This

Tune an Instrument

Google Glass is still in testing and its a pretty terrible consumer product right now, but if there really are going to be apps using some of those voice commands, maybe Google has something that will sell.

