There Are A Bunch Of Secret Functions Built Into Google Glass, And Some Of Them Sound Pretty Cool

Liam Spradin of Android Police dug into the most recent software update to Google Glass.
He found something pretty cool.
Google built in a bunch of voice commands for apps that haven’t come out yet.
I’m most excited about “Start a Round of Golf.”
- Add a Calendar Event
- Call Me a Car
- Capture a Panorama
- Check Me In
- Create a 3D Model
- Find a Recipe
- Learn a Song
- Play a Game
- Play Music
- Record a Recipe
- Remind Me To…
- Show a Compass
- Start a Bike Ride
- Start a Round of Golf
- Start a Run
- Start a Stopwatch
- Start a Timer
- Translate This
- Tune an Instrument
Google Glass is still in testing and its a pretty terrible consumer product right now, but if there really are going to be apps using some of those voice commands, maybe Google has something that will sell.
