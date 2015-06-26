There are 8 important men's style trends in this single photo from Italy

Pitti Uomo is a big menswear trade show that’s held annually in Florence, Italy. It’s become legendary because of how exquisitely and trendily stylish the attire of the gents attending the proceedings has become. It’s where you look to see what the most fashionable guys will be wearing for the next six months.

Check out the photo below — it contains no less than eight distinctive menswear trends. (Hint: The hats aren’t one of them.)

1. Round sunglasses. A very throwback style, supplanting the classic Wayfarers and aviator designs that have ben popular of late. Totally Jazz Age.

2. Super bright colours. This guy’s red suit is actually pretty conservative, as Pitti Uomo 2015 goes. The whole scene was a riot of pastels.

3. Striped knit tie. Knit ties have been a thing for a few seasons. The trend is now being revved up with stripes.

4. NO BELT! Because you don’t need one if your pants fit.

5. Something in the boutonniere. It could be some kind of pin, fob, or as in this case, the classic flower.

6. Double-breasted jackets. The DB — freshened up with snazzy colours, fitted, and lighter weight for summer — is huge now.

7. Notch lapels on a double-breasted jacket. Tones down the overly dramatic impact of the usual wing-like peak lapels.

8. Popped jacket collars. Back to the 1980s. but perfectly OK is there’s a bit of a chill in the air.

