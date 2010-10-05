There Are 5 European Airports Under Threat Of A Mumbai-Like Commando Terrorist Attack

Photo: wikimedia

We’re getting more colour in the big terror warning issued by the State Department this weekend, advising travellers to Europe to be cautious.According to ABC News, there are 5 European airports at risk of a Mumbai-like commando raid, perhaps emanating from Pakistan-trained terrorists.



But what are the airports? Presumably they’re the majors: Healthrow, Charles De Gaulles, etc. If you have any ideas, let us know in the comments.

