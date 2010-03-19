Which NYT Reporter Is The Unofficial Organ For Pelosi And Reid On Healthcare?

It’s just after 4:00 Washington DC time, and though the city is usually the centre of the world, right now it’s REALLY the centre of the world.



Here’s the latest from the inside:

Herszenhorn, who is the official organ for Pelosi and Reid, seems to be pretty smug about the

whole thing. The truth is, the measures being employed to pass it are widely perceived to be dirty, and there are still 30 Dems out there who are not happy with that and other aspects of the bill. Lots of whipping going on in that camp, buddy in an undecided Reps office has said the phones have been staying blown up.

Herszenhorn? That would be David Herzenhorn of the New York Times who — oh, look at that! — just reported 27 mintes ago that another undecided Democrats is voting “YES.”

It’s happening baby, welcome to Canada!

