There Are 3 Mystery Women In The New 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' Trailer

Marvel released a new trailer for “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” Monday evening, and, fans are obsessively re-watching the trailer to unearth any clues about the highly-anticipated sequel.

Fans went crazy trying to solve the identity of a mystery character after the first trailer dropped, so we weren’t surprised to find even more mystery women in this new spot.

You’ve probably spotted the most obvious one at the 33 second mark, but there are a few others in blink-and-you’ll miss it moments.

Mystery Woman #1

33 seconds into the trailer we see this woman, taking off a cloak in a dark, cavernous setting, before turning her face ever so slightly.

Here’s a zoomed in look at her face.

Fans believe she’s one of two characters who are related to Black Panther.

Marvel announced the character will be getting his own film in 2017 and will appear in next summer’s “Captain America: Civil War.”

So who could the mystery woman be? Rumours have her pegged as Shuri, the sister of the Black Panther, or a warrior bodyguard to him. Comicbook.com has more on the characters.

Mystery Woman #2





The above woman appears at 51 seconds. This could easily be Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, she appears in a cut-scene right after this, but the guns and red bands on the outfit are making us think otherwise.

We’ve lightened up the image.

Mystery Woman #3

You may have missed this one, but a scantily-clad woman appears behind Thor at 1:03.

At first, we thought she was an innocent D.I.D. — damsel in distress — but it looks like she may be the one harming Thor.

What is she doing with her hands here? Is she the one producing the electric shocks?

We’ve slowed down the clip so you can see what we’re talking about.

What’s going on here? Who could she be?

Some believe this may be Thor seeing a vision of his future from the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who’s being introduced in this film. People think she’s a number of characters from Thor’s world ranging from telepath Moondragon to god Hela.

/Film has more on those characters.

This seems believable for a tie-in to the next “Thor” movie in theatres in 2017.

What do you think? Watch the trailer again and weigh in.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” is in theatres May 1, 2015.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.