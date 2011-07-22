There Are 26 And 27-Year Old Financial Idiots Earning Half A Million Dollars In Australia

20 six and 27-year olds who simply take orders from their superiors are earning $500,000 in Australia, according to Bendigo and Adelaide Bank managing director Mike Hirst.Hirst blames short-term profit-seeking banks that must want to hire these idiots so that they don’t question the long-term implications of anything and simply help generate 20% returns rather than build a longer term strategy.
Hirst says:
”You sit in front of these 26- and 27-year-olds earning half a million dollars and they’re asking you questions: ‘This is what’s going to happen in the next three months – what are you going to do about it and what number do I plug into my spreadsheet.”
”There’s no attention to what’s the strategy or how long it takes to play out [or] what does it mean in terms of value to the organisation.”
”It’s a frustration – I just sit there, take it, and hear what they’ve got to say and walk out shaking my head.”
Thank goodness this doesn’t happen in the U.S.
