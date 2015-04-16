There are 2 ways to look at the dollar

From Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Ethan Harris:

Two ways to look at the dollar: In terms of economic behaviour, what matters is not the volatile daily index, but the monthly real trade-weighted index for all trading partners. That index is up 10.5% in the 12 months through March. Assuming the dollar renews its rebound, in line with our FX team’s forecast (e.g. Euro at parity by year-end), we estimate that the strong dollar will slice about 0.5% off of GDP growth this year.