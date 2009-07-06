There Are 11,000 Twitter Apps Available Or In Production

There are over 11,000 registered Twitter applications in development and production, according to a weekend tweet from Twitter CEO Ev Williams.



That is a pretty big number and it shows the vitality of Twitter as a platform.

Assuming most of those apps were created by businesses, it also shows that there are at least several thousand ways Twitter could make money some day.

11,000 is a relatively small number compared to 52,000, the number of apps built for Facebook, a site that continues to move itself into closer competition with Twitter.

Here are Facebook’s latest numbers for its platform:

More than 950,000 developers and entrepreneurs from more than 180 countries

Every month, more than 70% of Facebook users engage with Platform applications

More than 52,000 applications currently available in the Facebook Application Directory

More than 100 applications have more than one million monthly active users

More than 10,000 websites have implemented Facebook Connect since its general availability in December 2008

