There Are 11,000 Twitter Apps Available Or In Production

Nicholas Carlson
There are over 11,000 registered Twitter  applications in development and production, according to a weekend tweet from Twitter CEO Ev Williams.

That is a pretty big number and it shows the vitality of Twitter as a platform.

Assuming most of those apps were created by businesses, it also shows that there are at least several thousand ways Twitter could make money some day.

11,000 is a relatively small number compared to 52,000, the number of apps built for Facebook, a site that continues to move itself into closer competition with Twitter.

Here are Facebook’s latest numbers for its platform:

  • More than 950,000 developers and entrepreneurs from more than 180 countries
  • Every month, more than 70% of Facebook users engage with Platform applications
  • More than 52,000 applications currently available in the Facebook Application Directory
  • More than 100 applications have more than one million monthly active users
  • More than 10,000 websites have implemented Facebook Connect since its general availability in December 2008

