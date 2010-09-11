There Already Was A Ground-Zero Mosque -- On The 17th Floor Of The World Trade centre

Photo: AP

It turns out there was a Muslim prayer room on the 17th floor of the south tower of the World Trade centre, where Americans and other travelling Muslims prayed every day.On September 11th, 2001, when a handful of terrorists flew planes into the towers, some of the folks who used the room evacuated in time. Others probably didn’t.



In other words, there already was a “ground zero mosque”–used by Muslim Americans who were murdered just like everyone else.

So isn’t it time we stopped framing this discussion as “us versus them”?

Samuel Freedman has more on the prayer room at the NYT >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.