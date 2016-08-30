Psychiatrists say these cartoons may help you understand your feelings

“Psychobook” is a new coffee table book featuring interesting psychological tests through history. One of the most striking varieties is still widely used today.

In the feeling test, psychotherapists and counselors show their client an image and ask them to identify with one of multiple figures, each of whom represents a certain emotion. “The test may provide some indication of your present condition of self-awareness or self-esteem, and even if treated with a degree of wry and self-reflexive irony it may stimulate thoughtful reflection and commentary useful to the therapy,” Mel Gooding writes in “Psychobook.”

Here’s a standard version: who do you identify with?

unknown psychologist ‘The Feeling Test’ is excerpted from Psychobook: Games, Tests, Questionnaires, Histories edited by Julian Rothenstein with an Introduction by Lionel Shriver published by Princeton Architectural Press (2016)

Here’s one drawn for “Psychobook” by Adam Dant that looks at personalities: which one fits you?

Drawings by Adam Dant ‘The House of Personalities Test’ is excerpted from Psychobook: Games, Tests, Questionnaires, Histories edited by Julian Rothenstein with an Introduction by Lionel Shriver published by Princeton Architectural Press (2016).

Here’s how “Psychobook” describes the personality associated with each figure: 1) Seeker 2) Opportunist 3) Lost 4) Dissatisfied 5) Procrastinator 6) Enabler 7) Helper 8) Keeper 9) Nosy 10) Fulfilled 11) Loving 12) Victim 13) Perfectionist 14) Contained 15) Liberated 16) Untrustworthy 17) Gullible 18) Narcissist 19) Happy 20) Celebratory 21) Cautious 22) Angry 23) Inert 24) Proper 25) Creative 26) Dependable 27) Organiser 28) Insecure 29) Friendly 30) Open 31) Unconscious 32) Parental 33) Anxious 34) Fragile.

Here’s another from Dant looking at our relationship to family: which image do you identify with?

All drawings by Adam Dant ‘The Family Relationship Test’ is excerpted from Psychobook: Games, Tests, Questionnaires, Histories edited by Julian Rothenstein with an Introduction by Lionel Shriver published by Princeton Architectural Press (2016)

Here’s the answer key for how you feel in relation to your family: 1. Excluded 2. Commander 3. Time to move on 4. Burdened 5. Escaping 6. Unified 7. The boss 8. Well-balanced 9. Victimized 10. Held back 11. Feeling small 12. Outsider

