A volunteer at a mental health therapy farm died after one of the sheep repeatedly rammed her in a livestock enclosure

Sheep graze in a Christmas tree plantation in Brunswick, Germany (file photo). Stefan Jaitner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Kim Taylor, 73, was caring for livestock in Massachusetts on Saturday when a sheep charged at her.

She was severely injured and died after going into cardiac arrest, police said.

The incident happened at an animal therapy farm in Bolton, Massachusetts.

A 73-year-old volunteer at a Massachusetts animal therapy farm died over the weekend after a sheep repeatedly rammed her in a livestock enclosure, police said.

Bolton Police Department Chief Warren Nelson said in a statement shared with Insider that volunteer Kim Taylor was caring for livestock at Cultivate Care Farms on Saturday when the sheep charged at her.

He said Taylor was seriously injured in the incident and went into cardiac arrest shortly after authorities arrived on scene. Taylor was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Cultivate Care Farms, which provides farm-based animal therapy to young people, said in a statement on Facebook that the staff was “heartbroken and devastated” by Taylor’s death.

“Kim was beloved by all who worked with her during the 14 months she volunteered at the farm,” Megan Moran, director of Cultivate Care Farms, said in the Facebook post. “I, along with the Cultivate Care Farms Board and the entire team, wish to express our deepest condolences and our heartfelt love and support to Kim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Cultivate Care Farms said police are investigating the incident and that it is “continuously updating preventative measures and training to ensure the safety of our staff and volunteers.”

Bolton Animal Control is working with Cultivate Care Farms to determine what will happen to the sheep involved in the incident, police said.