The Key To A Good Sex Life

According to Esther Perel, couples therapist and the best selling author of “Mating in Captivity,” the term “erotic intelligence” came about accidentally as a spoof on Daniel Goleman’s idea of “emotional intelligence.”

As Perel’s work began to develop around it, she realised it was the perfect term to encapsulate the state of mind she viewed as being different from sexuality.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

