Theranos: We will publish our data

WSJ screenshot Elizabeth Holmes defending herself and her company Theranos on stage at WSJLive 2015.

Thernaos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has said the company will publish its data to the public to prove the accuracy of its blood tests, The New York Times reports.

“Data is a powerful thing because it speaks for itself,” she said at a conference Monday night, according to the Times.

The about-face comes after The Wall Street Journal published a five-month investigation from John Carreyrou that questioned just how “revolutionary” the startup is, specifically in regards to the use of its “Edison” technology which can tell extensive medical information from a single drop of blood.

According to The Wall Street Journal, only 10% of the tests that Theranos carried out used the new technology, something the company did not publicly disclose, and the results sometimes varied wildly from more traditional tests.

Holmes did not publish data for peer review, the traditional process for evaluating medical technology.

“I just always believed that as the F.D.A. decision summaries came out one by one with our data, that actually that would be so much more transparent a model [than making our data available for peer review],” Holmes said at the conference sponsored by the Cleveland Clinic.

Walgreens, the biggest partner of Theranos through its “Wellness Centres,” has taken a step back from the company, halting cooperation until questions have been answered about the technology. Drugs giant Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, both of which allegedly worked with Theranos, have cut ties with the company.

Beyond making the data available, Theranos also appears to be preparing for a legal fight, adding David Bois, the well-known lawyer who was working as an outside council, onto its board of directors.

NOW WATCH: This Excel trick will save you time and impress your boss



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.