Theranos plans to show its data for the first time this summer

One of the biggest criticisms of controversial blood-testing startup Theranos has been simple: Where’s the data?

We may finally know — at least as soon as this summer.

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to present data on the company’s proprietary blood test on August 1, 2016 in Philadelphia at the annual American Association for Clinical Chemistry conference.

This will be the first time Theranos has presented its data at a scientific conference according to the AACC, and it will include data on Theranos’ proprietary finger-prick test and small collection system.

The AACC is an organisation of professionals in the clinical laboratory field, including physicians, researchers, and lab professionals.

“AACC members have been asking for this information, and we are thrilled that Ms. Holmes is presenting the science behind the technology for the first time at AACC, the premier scientific forum for laboratory medicine,” AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman said in a news release.

Theranos board member David Boies told Bloomberg that some data will also be released before the start of the conference.

Theranos has come under fire over the last six months regarding the accuracy of its blood tests, particularly its finger-prick tests that only require a small amount of blood. Theranos has not publicly released any data on how well its tests work in comparison to standard blood tests, though in recent weeks the company has added a scientific advisory board tasked in part with finding ways to present data to the scientific community.

In the meantime, the company has been facing ongoing investigations by the SEC and the US Attorney’s Office, and it has stopped running tests out of its northern California laboratory until things with the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid, which has issued the company warning letters, is straightened out.

Theranos did not immediately respond to request for comment.

