Theranos is getting rid of high-profile board members including Henry Kissinger and George Shultz

Theranos is making a huge change to its leadership.

In 2017, the company said, the board of counselors will be retired. The board of counselors mostly consisted of former directors with strong government connections but little scientific experience, such as Henry Kissinger and George Shultz, and served as an advisory board to founder Elizabeth Holmes.

James Mattis, a former Marine general who is President-elect Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defence, will stay on the company’s board of directors.

Theranos also announced that Riley Bechtel, who sat on the board of directors will also be departing immediately, citing health issues. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal revealed that Bechtel had invested in Theranos, which hadn’t been publicly disclosed.

When the blood-testing company was first facing major criticism over its technology in October 2015, one of the problems cited was that its board of directors included few professionals with science credentials. To counter that, Theranos moved many of those members onto a board of counselors and later made a scientific and medical advisory board.

The members of the board of counselors are among some of the most high-profile names supporting Theranos and its CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Among those that will no longer be with the company:

Henry A. Kissinger — former US secretary of state

William H. Frist — heart and lung transplant surgeon and former US senator

— heart and lung transplant surgeon and former US senator Sam Nunn — former US senator who served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations

William J. Perry — former US secretary of defence

— former US secretary of defence George P. Shultz — former US secretary of state

Gary Roughead — retired US Navy admiral

Here’s Theranos’ current board of directors, including Daniel Warmenhoven, who will be replacing Bechtel.

Elizabeth Holmes — CEO and chairman of the board of Theranos

James N. Mattis — retired US Marine Corps general, and President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defence

David Boies — lawyer and chairman of Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP, who until November, The Journal reports Theranos had used for legal work as well

Daniel Warmenhoven — former CEO at NetApp

William H. Foege — former director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

Richard Kovacevich — former CEO of Wells Fargo

Fabrizio Bonnani — former executive vice president at bipharmaceutical company Amgen.

