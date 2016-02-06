Theranos has a week to respond to the government agency that's asking questions about its business

Kimberly White/Getty Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes

Theranos has reportedly been given a one-week extension to respond to a government agency that pointed out problems with one of its labs.

Bloomberg reports the blood-testing startup, which has been mired in controversy for months, has until Feb. 12 to respond to the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which has oversight over clinical laboratories.

The agency recently found problems with Theranos’ Northern California lab, saying some of its practices “pose immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety.”

Other possible violations included analytic systems and three instances of laboratory-personnel problems.

Theranos originally had 10 days to respond to a letter from the CMS, which was dated January 25.

Bloomberg cited an email from Theranos for the news of the extension, which was due to the hire of a new lab director. We’ve reached out to the company, and we’ll update if we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.