Theranos has responded to the US agency that raised concerns about its California lab

Theranos has responded to a government report that said an aspect of its California laboratory posed “immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety.”

Theranos told Business Insider that it had submitted its plan of correction to the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the government agency that regulates clinical laboratories.

The company had to respond with a plan by Friday, after CMS issued a warning letter last month.

The warning cites serious deficiencies in several areas of the lab’s operation.

In the wake of the warning letter, Walgreens and Pennsylvania partner Capital BlueCross asked Theranos to stop running blood tests in its California lab. Walgreens operates more than 40 Theranos Wellness Centres — places where people can have their blood tested — out of its stores in Arizona and California.

If CMS accepts the correction plan, it could save Theranos its biggest retail partnership with Walgreens. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the largest drug-retailer had given Theranos 30 days to straighten out its problems in the California lab, or risk having their partnership terminated.

