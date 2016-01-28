Theranos is putting people's lives at risk, US government says

WSJ Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Theranos is in trouble.

The Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, one of the federal bodies that regulates laboratory blood tests, sent the company a letter released Wednesday that showed that it violated at least five clinical laboratory regulations.

“It was determined that the deficient practices of the laboratory pose immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety,” the agency wrote in a letter dated January 25.

The controversial blood-testing startup ran into trouble late in 2015 after The Wall Street Journal launched a series of pieces that questioned the company’s finger-prick blood-testing technology.

On Sunday, The Journal originally reported that CMS found problems with Theranos’ laboratory in Newark, California.

Theranos has 10 days to show the agency that it’s working to fix the problems.

