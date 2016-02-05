Theranos is hiring a writer who can 'solve problems through the power of excellent storytelling'

Theranos is looking for a writer.

The embattled company recently posted a job listing stating that it was looking for someone who will “innovate and conceptually solve problems through the power of excellent storytelling.”

The blood-testing startup, which has been mired in controversy for months, is in even hotter water now after a government agency recently found problems with its Northern California lab, saying some of its practices “pose immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety.”

Theranos initially came under fire after an October 2015 article in The Wall Street Journal questioned the accuracy of its tests, which the company had initially said could be done using only a single drop of blood.

Also of note, the position calls for someone able to “integrate narratives utilising film, books, television, retail and emerging web entertainment,” and have a degree “from a top tier university with solid journalistic/creative/marketing credentials.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.