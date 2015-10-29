Theranos is reportedly shaking up its board of directors amid criticism over its lab-testing technology

Theranos, the lab-testing company currently embroiled in questions about the legitimacy of its test methods, is reportedly preparing to shake up its board of directors.

According to a report from The New York Times, Theranos will announce that board members Henry Kissinger and George Schultz are among those who will exit.

Despite the changes — which come at a time when Theranos is operating under increased scrutiny from the FDA — the board reportedly says in a statment that it continues to support Theranos CEO, Elizabeth Holmes.

The statement, cited by The Times, says in part: “We stand wholeheartedly behind the management, achievements, vision and commitment of this company.”

More to come …

NOW WATCH: Scientifically proven ways to make someone fall in love with you



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.