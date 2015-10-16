Theranos is reportedly stopping its signature blood-testing method

Laboratory startup Theranos has reportedly stopped using finger pricks to collect blood samples for all except one of its tests, under pressure from federal regulators, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That follows months of scrutiny $US10 billion Theranos and its CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, have faced regarding its signature blood-testing method, which was thought to potentially revolutionise that industry.

