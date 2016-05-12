Theranos' president is leaving the company

Theranos just made some major changes to its company.

On Wednesday, the blood-testing startup said that Sunny Balwani, the company’s president and chief operating officer is stepping down and retiring.

Balwani also served as a member of Theranos’ board of directors.

Theranos will also be bringing in three new members to its board, including biotech veteran Fabrizio Bonanni. The other two — William Foege and Richard Kovacevich — will move over from Theranos’ board of counselors.

Theranos has been embroiled in a controversy ever since a Wall Street Journal report questioned the accuracy of Theranos’ tests. Later, an investigation by the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that Theranos’ northern California lab was putting patients in “immediate jeopardy.”

Theranos has since stopped running tests out of that lab and has responded to the agency with plans to address its concerns.

The company said in a release that it also plans to reorganise its structure, “with dedicated corporate divisions for Technology and Clinical Operations.”

Balwani’s departure is the biggest leadership change to the company since its Northern California lab halted all testing. In April, Theranos also announced the addition of a medical advisory board.

