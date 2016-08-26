Theranos fights back

AACC/YouTube Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes

Theranos is appealing the government sanctions that have barred its CEO Elizabeth Holmes from running a blood-testing lab for two years.

The sanctions from Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which has oversight over labs like Theranos’, came after the company failed its California lab inspection. The California lab doesn’t currently run patient tests, but the company’s Arizona lab is still up and running.

The sanctions from July also included revoking the California lab’s CLIA licence after 60 days, prohibiting the lab from participating in the Medicare program, and cancelling the lab’s approval to receive Medicare payments.

Now, Theranos plans to appeal those sanctions.

“Theranos has made substantial progress toward correcting the deficiencies CMS identified, including appointing new laboratory leadership; enhancing Theranos’ clinical policies and procedures; and revamping training programs,” the company said in a release.

Earlier this month, Theranos debuted a new blood-testing system at the

American Association for Clinical Chemistry’s annual conference — its first medical conference appearance — that included a machine that takes the sample of blood and processes it so that it can give back a diagnosis or tell you your cholesterol level. Theranos is calling the device the “miniLab.”

