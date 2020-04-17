The Theragun G3 is easy-to-use, lightweight, and just what my body needs when warming up for and recovering from a workout

Best Buy





A high-quality massage gun is lightweight and quiet enough to use for long sessions, has the power to relieve soreness, and features multiple head attachments for a variety of uses.

I enjoyed using the Theragun G3 because it has an ergonomic design with three comfortable handles, runs for 60 minutes on a single charge, and has multiple speeds that worked great on different muscles.

Though it’s expensive (A$439 on Amazon), this massager comes with four head attachments, a durable travel case, and a one-year warranty.

Whether you’re a casual runner training for a 5K or a serious athlete hoping to make the team, you need to push your muscles if you want to experience gains. The cruel paradox is that your muscles tend to become sorer the harder you work them, making it tough to always bounce back for your next work out. Fortunately, massage guns are here to speed up your recovery.

Percussive massage guns help promote blood flow and loosen you up by pounding on your muscles dozens of times per second. They have hard plastic or foam heads designed to work all areas of your body.

The Theragun G3 offers the best balance of price, performance, and features. The triangular design provides three handles for maximum comfort and leverage and it offers two different speeds capable of delivering powerful stroking. After spending some time with the device, I found it to be an incredibly useful tool for both recovery and warming up for a workout.

The G3 comes with four separate head attachments, with each capable of working a different muscle group. The attachments are:

Standard ball: Has a wide range of general uses.

Has a wide range of general uses. Dampener: Meant for tender and bony areas as well as general uses.

Meant for tender and bony areas as well as general uses. Thumb: Intended for wherever you might use a thumb to massage yourself, including your lower back and trigger points.

Intended for wherever you might use a thumb to massage yourself, including your lower back and trigger points. Cone: Designed for trigger points, focused muscle treatment, and small muscle areas, such as the wrists and feet.

The G3 has a built-in battery and comes with its own power adaptor. The massager, heads, adaptor, and user manual all fit conveniently into the provided travel case, too.

Here are some of the G3’s technical specifications:

Weight – 1.13kg

– 1.13kg Dimensions – 29.2cm x 26cm x 13.2cm

– 29.2cm x 26cm x 13.2cm Battery runtime – 60 minutes

– 60 minutes Speeds – 1750 and 2400 percussions per minute

– 1750 and 2400 percussions per minute Stroke depth – 16mm

– 16mm Maximum force – 18.14kg

– 18.14kg Warranty – 1 year

Set-up process

The Theragun G3 arrived fully charged out of the box, so I didn’t have to wait before putting it to use – I was able to press the power button and soothe my sore shoulders within five minutes. I would have liked more information in the user manual but the device is intuitive enough to easily pick up and use right away. If you do want more details, the Theragun companion app has plenty of additional info.

The G3 comes standard with the dampener head already attached, though you can easily switch out heads by simply pulling them off and swapping in another. There are just two buttons on the top handle, one for power and the other for switching between its two speeds.

What makes Theragun’s G3 stand out

One of my favourite aspects of the G3 is its design. Thanks to a triangular shape, you’re able to easily grip it in three different spots to get the most comfortable angle for your needs. The body of the gun is also covered with a grippy rubber-like plastic that adds to its ergonomic feel. Plus, it’s lightweight enough to hold for longer sessions without making your arm grow tired.

I also like that the G3 has virtually no cleaning or maintenance needs. Though Theragun doesn’t provide any cleaning instructions, I found a damp cloth was all I needed to wipe down the device when it was dirty. After thoroughly drying it off, it was as if the device was brand new again.

Theragun is unique in that it offers support for its products via a companion smartphone app. There’s no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity but the app does provide useful information on how to get the most out of the device. There are guides on how to warm up your muscles prior to exercising or working out tough knots, as well as soothing regimens designed to help you sleep.

Effective but loud

The biggest negative of the Theragun G3 is how loud it is. When on its highest setting, my sound metre read 71 decibels from 12 inches away – a similar decibel level to a vacuum cleaner. When I’m massaging my muscles, I’d like to be able to listen to an audiobook or watch TV at the same time. With how loud this unit is, it’s hard to do that. Fortunately, it gets the job done quickly.

After testing the G3 for five months, the glue holding the dampener attachment to the bit that attaches to the massager wore out. I can still use the dampener (my favourite attachment) but I have to make sure I hold it at the right angle. Not a dealbreaker but not terribly ideal, either.

The G3 uses a built-in battery meaning that when it dies, you’ll need to charge it before using it again – you can’t just purchase extra batteries and swap them out. I never had a problem with this but if you travel a lot or plan to use the massage gun professionally, it might be an inconvenience. For comparison, the step above the G3, the G3Pro, comes standard with two batteries (more below).

The bottom line

Despite the nitpicks for how loud it is and its single battery, we still think the Theragun G3 is a useful massage gun for both recovering from and warming up for workouts. Though it has an expensive price tag, its benefit as a quality recovery tool is worth the investment.