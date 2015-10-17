'I think Square can't raise money in the private market at a price they're willing to take'

Why is Square going public, despite the fact that it’s losing a boatload of money?

Danielle Morrill, founder of Mattermark, a startup that tracks data on startups, has a theory.

She thinks Square couldn’t raise money on the private markets at a price it was happy with, so it’s trying the public markets.

Morrill was the guest on a podcast I do with Farhad Manjoo, a technology columnist at The New York Times. We spoke about the state of the startup industry. For the past 5 years, valuations have been flying higher and higher, leading some people to say we’re in a tech bubble.

We kicked around whether it’s a bubble (probably not, but prices are higher than ever) and what it means for the startup world (there’s a lot of people with stock that might not be worth what they think it is worth).

The opportunity to become a unicorn, or a billion-dollar startup, is quickly coming to a close says Morrill.

She says that the hurdle to raise big funding is getting higher as investors get more worried about “yield.” Basically, investors are getting a bit choosier, perhaps as a trickle down impact of public markets not going crazy for a lot of tech companies that go public. (See: Box, Pure Storage.)

So, if you’re looking to get some funding at a $US1 billion valuation, hurry up before it’s too late!

This squeeze is part of the reason she thinks Square is going to the public markets.

Listen below.

