Theory Founder Sells Condo At Trump International For $15.6 Million

Andrew Rosen, the founder of the Theory fashion label, sold his 4,266-square-foot duplex condominium at the Trump International Tower for $15.6 million, according to records filed with the city yesterday.Kyle Blackmon, a Brown Harris Stevens senior vice president and managing director, had the listing for the home, located at 1 Central Park West. Blackmon declined to comment, but as The Real Deal reported last year, the duplex had an $18 million ask when it first hit the market in January 2012.



That July, the listing went offline and reemerged in mid-September for $16.4 million, Streeteasy.com shows.

Rosen’s home, which he purchased in March 2006 for $6.9 million, was profiled in Elle Décor in October 2011. In the article, Rosen said that he hated the unit’s staircase, which he told Elle was a traditional structure.

“When I realised that I could do something more interesting, I decided to buy the apartment,” he told Elle Décor. And over the course of nine months, he and his architect planned and finished a glass and steel-spiral staircase, which the magazine said serves as “a kind of sculptural centrepiece in the space.”

The apartment reportedly has gallery space on both floors, but no views of Central Park. According to the listing, the home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, as well as a library, polished concrete flooring and a home cinema.

The purchaser of the home is listed as Huddygirl LLC — an entity linked to a Rachel Cole in state records and in mortgage documents, who could not immediately be further identified.

The sale entered contract on Nov. 29 and transferred on Jan. 16.

A message to Theory press representatives seeking comment from Rosen was not immediately returned by press time.

