JIM CHANOS: A Few Theories I Use For Detecting Fraud

“>Vince VenezianiThis, class, is a house of cards.This morning Salon.com posted a lengthy Q&A with Jim Chanos about how he sees fraud and what it means in American business right now.



As a man who’s famous for exposing some of the worst cronyism in modern history, it’s definitely worth the read. In part because of how much Chanos talks about what he teaches in his class at Yale Business School, Financial Fraud Throughout History: A Forensic Approach.

Check them out below:

Former regulator and law professor Bill Black’s theory of the corporation.

The Seven Signs of Ethical Collapse

Benford’s Law, a theory that looks at numerical patterns and can be applied to accounting.

Kindleberger-Minsky model, which looks at macro cycles.

Now go read up.

For the full Salon piece head here>

