Greek Deputy PM Makes A Huge Gaffe, And Accidentally Reveals The Country's Debt Plans

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Classic gaffe here by the Greek Deputy PM Theodoros Pangalos.According to Greek newspaper Kathemirini, Pangalos said in an interview Sunday: “Debts exist to be restructured… We may pursue it ourselves or the option may be offered to us and it could be in our interest to turn it down.”



This is in radical contravention to the official party line out of Greece, which is that restructuring would be a disaster.

Of course, this is a classic gaffe in that it’s the truth.

Opposition politicians have called on PM George Papandreou to sack Pangalos, which Papandreou has declined to do.

Click here to see who gets crushed in the Greek debt collapse >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.