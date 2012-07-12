Theodore Roosevelt Inspires Miley Cyrus' Latest Tattoo

Photo: Twitter

Teen pop star Miley Cyrus was inspired by Theodore Roosevelt for her latest tattoo.She posted a picture of the ink, on her arm, to her Twitter account.



It reads:

“So that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

The lines are from Roosevelt’s famous Citizenship in a Republic speech from 1910.

Miley isn’t the first to be inspired by the words. Richard Nixon also used an excerpt in his resignation.

Miley posted a photo of the tattoo to her Twitter, but it’s since been removed.

