Theodore Roosevelt Inspires Miley Cyrus' Latest Tattoo

Photo: Twitter
Teen pop star Miley Cyrus was inspired by Theodore Roosevelt for her latest tattoo.She posted a picture of the ink, on her arm, to her Twitter account.
It reads:
“So that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
The lines are from Roosevelt’s famous Citizenship in a Republic speech from 1910.
Miley isn’t the first to be inspired by the words. Richard Nixon also used an excerpt in his resignation.
Miley posted a photo of the tattoo to her Twitter, but it’s since been removed.
DON’T MISS: Check Out This Adorable Photo Of Ryan Reynolds Before He Was Famous >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.