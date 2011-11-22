The Amazing Life And Times Of Teddy Forstmann, The Godfather Of Private Equity

He bought the company in 2004 for $750 million--it manages the like of Tiger Woods and Roger Federer (via NYT) He also thought he over-paid for it saying, ''It was a piece of sh%t''... but he still wanted to turn it into gold:

''What I want to do is build IMG,'' he said, ''and I'd like to do it quicker than I was going to.'

And here's why:

He says he is in a rush for a reason: ''I want to make a bunch of money now, stick it in a charitable trust and give it away.'