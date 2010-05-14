YACHT OF THE DAY: The $154 Million Runabout Of Greek Shipping Magnate Theodore Angelopoulos

Kamelia Angelova
Theodore and Gianna Angelopoulos have been in the spotlight of Greek politics and business for years.

Gianna was at the helm of organising the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, and she was Ambassador at large appointed by the Greek government.

Theodore’s family developed the steel industry in Greece, and he evolved to become a shipping magnate, acquiring the Dutch shipbuilding company oceAnco and transforming it as a leading shipbuilder of custom-built luxury mega-yachts.

His company built this lavish yacht – the Alfa Nero – for him about three years ago, but the Angelopoulos pair might have some good reasons putting it up for sale at almost $154 million. Greek crisis anyone?

The Alfa Nero

TV room

Formal dining-room

Living room

Master Bedroom #1

Master Bedroom #2

Outside dining-room

Office

Guest bedroom

Lounge on deck

Second living-room

Hot Tub

Pool

The swimming pool on the main deck converts to a heli pad.

That's what we call travelling in style. You like?

Layout #1

Layout #1

