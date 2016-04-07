An artist made enormous beast-like sculptures that move with the wind

Theo Jansen’s “Strandbeest” sculptures are more like a species of artificial animals than a work of art. Their movements are incredibly life-like. Meaning “beach animals” in Dutch, Jansen’s creations move with the wind and are made with plastic tubes and lemonade bottles. In the future, he wants to equip them with artificial intelligence, so they know to avoid the water and not drown.

