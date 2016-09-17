The Cubs' Theo Epstein wore a terrible disguise while sitting in the Wrigley Field bleachers to watch a game

Things are going pretty well for the Chicago Cubs this season. In fact, things are going so well that Cubs President Theo Epstein is comfortable enough sitting in the bleachers to watch a game on the day after clinching the division.

There was just one catch: he wore a terrible disguise.

A friend of the Cubs blog, Born on Third, captured captured these photos of Epstein “in disguise” during the Cubs’ 5-4 win over the Brewers on Friday:

Another one from my friend on FB…. Theo Epstein, President of the #Cubs, and just completely awesome. @LenKasper pic.twitter.com/cUw59ijuFF

— Born on Third (@BornOnThirdCubs) September 16, 2016

The disguise was reminiscent of the one worn by by former Mets manager Bobby Valentine during a game in which he had been ejected but later snuck back into the dugout.

If there was any doubt it was Epstein, his identity was confirmed by Brian Cassella of the Chicago Tribune.

Theo Epstein (and front office staff) is in the front row of the Wrigley bleachers in a fake mustache.#Cubs 2016. pic.twitter.com/AnZpHiAtWu

— Brian Cassella (@briancassella) September 16, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.