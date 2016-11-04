How Cubs president Theo Epstein ended two of baseball's longest World Series curses

Before he became president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein had already etched his name in baseball history. At 28, he became the youngest general manager in the history of the league before leading the Boston Red Sox to their first World Series Championship in 86 years.

After Wednesday night’s thrilling extra-innings victory, Epstein can officially be considered a “curse-killer.” The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years, giving the 42-year-old Epstein his third championship ring.

This is how Epstein became one of the top masterminds in Major League Baseball.

