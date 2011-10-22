Theo Epstein Is Officially Going To The Chicago Cubs

Photo: AP Images

Theo Epstein officially resigned as General Manager of the Red Sox last night and will be named President of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, according to Boson.com.The two teams issued a joint statement last night, making the switch official, but have not decided on compensation for Epstein.



The Red Sox will name Ben Cherington as its GM on Tuesday.

