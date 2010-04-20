Then Look What Happened When The Hairy Professor Interrupted Erin Burnett*

In addition to one of the most bizarre visual pairings we’ve seen on CNBC, the recent debate about business ethics also prompted an instant classic expression from Erin Burnett. Watch right around the :22 mark.



Update: Perhaps it wasn’t the hairy professor, but rather Mark Haines who made the noise. Either way, it just adds to the great segment.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.