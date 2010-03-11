10 Shocking Developments Since The Bubble Burst 10 Years Ago Today

Photo: Associated Press

The tech bubble popped 10 years ago today.



In the intervening years, a lot has changed.

In 2000, Google had just $19 million in revenue.

Only 400 million people in the world were on mobile phones.

WebVan was one of the world’s best-funded startups.

Now, none of that is true.

See how else the world is different →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”venture-capital-was-huge-it-never-returned-to-its-highs-1″

title=”Venture capital was huge! It never returned to its highs.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b97bf747f8b9a2564920500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”back-then-there-were-360-million-people-on-the-web-today-there-are-17-billion-2″

title=”Back then there were 360 million people on the web. Today there are 1.7 billion.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b97cf347f8b9a5d56dc0000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”there-were-400-million-people-in-world-using-mobile-phones-in-2000-today-its-46-billion-3″

title=”There were 400 million people in world using mobile phones in 2000. Today it’s 4.6 billion”

content=”Data from the ITU. Here, here.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b32721200000000001e7888/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”webvan-was-stuffed-with-cash-which-it-was-setting-on-fire-4″

title=”Webvan was stuffed with cash, which it was setting on fire”

content=”From Holy Kaw/HowStuffWorks: Webvan.com was almost too good to be true. Unfortunately, it was also a financial pipe dream. Webvan went public in 1999 and raised $375 million in the process. Yet even with this cash — plus an incredible $1 billion from private investment firms, the company was unable to be profitable. In a last ditch effort to save money, Webvan.com drastically cut the variety of products it offered on the site but still had to declare bankruptcy in 2001, a mere 18 months after its triumphant IPO.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b97de537f8b9a46694a0700/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”do-we-really-need-to-bring-up-aol-time-warner-or-any-of-that-5″

title=”Do we really need to bring up AOL, Time Warner or any of that?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac3db625bcd35212e404c19/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”microsoft-had-the-highest-market-cap-and-it-still-does-but-apple-is-closing-in-on-it-6″

title=”Microsoft had the highest market cap. And it still does. But Apple is closing in on it”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d84370000000000988bf9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”that-market-cap-dominance-made-microsoft-the-scariest-company-to-go-head-to-head-with-in-the-world-back-then-now-its-google-apple-7″

title=”That market cap dominance made Microsoft the scariest company to go head to head with in the world back then! Now, it’s Google? Apple?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a7711334f2db5232ab6925a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”googles-revenue-then-191-million-googles-revenue-today-24-billion-8″

title=”Google’s revenue then: $19.1 million. Google’s revenue today: $24 billion.”

content=”In 2000, Google had $19.1 million in revenue for the year, and a $14.7 million loss, according to Ken Auletta’s ‘Googled.’ In 2009, Google had $24 billion in revenue, and net income of $6.5 billion.

In 2000, Google served up 23 million searches per day, according to BusinessWeek. Now, it’s over 300 million searches per day, according to comScore.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/0b7a6c7920dca249750cb400/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”apple-was-struggling-in-2000-it-had-just-5-billion-in-cash-today-its-close-to-40-billion-9″

title=”Apple was struggling in 2000. It had just $5 billion in cash. Today it’s close to $40 billion.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb4dda00000000007a06b6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-iphone-is-just-as-powerful-as-a-circa-2000-mac-laptop-10″

title=”The iPhone is just as powerful as a circa-2000 Mac laptop”

content=”From Daring Fireball: So, my answer to the question: the original “Pismo” G3 PowerBook. The numbers match up pretty closely: 400 MHz CPU, 100 MHz bus speed, 64 MB of RAM. (The higher-end Pismo had a 500 MHz CPU and 128 MB of RAM.) Even storage sizes are similar: hard drive options for the Pismo were 6, 12, or 18 GB. Another possible answer: the original blue-and-white Power Mac G3 — again, 400 MHz CPU, 100 MHz bus speed, 64-128 MB of RAM, and 6-12 GB hard drives. Think about that — in just nine years, the specs that then described Apple’s top-of-the-line desktop computer now describe their phone.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1128ed000000000051b9ea/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”amazon-had-an-incredible-death-and-rebirth-as-it-mastered-e-commerce-11″

title=”Amazon had an incredible death and rebirth as it mastered e-commerce”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b14390e000000000037b0f8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”palm-was-flying-high-with-its-stock-at-700-and-its-pda-owning-the-market-now-its-just-trying-to-stay-alive-12″

title=”Palm was flying high, with its stock at $700 and its PDA owning the market. Now, it’s just trying to stay alive.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b97c8bb7f8b9a58660f0200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-nasdaq-never-recovered-13″

title=”The NASDAQ never recovered.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b97c0e57f8b9a3d799a0100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”there-was-no-facebook-youtube-twitter-barely-any-blogging-no-iphonea-lot-of-stuff-changed-14″

title=”There was no Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Barely Any Blogging, No iPhone…A Lot Of Stuff Changed!”

content=”Check out what else changed in the last 10 years:

21 Things Made Obsolete This Decade

15 Gadgets That Changed Everything This Decade“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fcc5d00000000000bc1c7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.