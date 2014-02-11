THEN & NOW: Here's What TV's Top Business Journalists Looked Like Back In The Day

Business television has been a state of flux recently, with CNBC’s top host Maria Bartiromo absconding for Fox Business and a spate of losses for Bloomberg TV.

It’s a reminder that “talent” at the major business networks — CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg — tends to shift around a lot.

So we decided to take a walk down memory lane. Here are some then and now shots of some of the more recognisable financial journalists around.

And no lame 80s haircut was spared.

Recognise this child actress? She played Cassandra Ingalls on “Little House On The Prairie.”

Melissa Francis as Cassandra Cooper

It’s Fox Business Network’s Melissa Francis.

Melissa Francis

Fox Business screenshot

Bill griffeth

This mustachioed anchor reported for the defunct Financial News Network during the stock market crash of 1987
YouTube/mros71

It’s CNBC’s longtime anchor Bill Griffeth.

Here’s Neil Cavuto back in the day.

Neil cavuto

YouTube / Nightly Business Report

Neil cavuto

And Cavuto now, interviewing Richard Simmons on Fox News.
YouTube/Randy Savage

Sue Herera 1992

This anchor was one of CNBC’s first hires. Here she is in 1992 rocking some big hair, de rigueur for the era.
Youtube/ racefanvideo

And that anchor again in 1997, sporting a new hairdo.

Sue hereraYouTube/racefanvideo


It’s Sue Herera, host of Power Lunch.

Sue Herera

CNBC.com screentshot

Check out Trish Regan as Miss New Hampshire back in 1993.

Trish Regan pageantscreenshot via MissNH.com

Regan is now an anchor at Bloomberg TV.

Trish Regan

Bloomberg TV

Jim Cramer in 1997

This anchor had more hair back in 1997.
YouTube

That’s Jim Cramer, of course, the energized host of Mad Money on CNBC.

Jim cramerWikimedia Commons
Maria Bartiromo

Here’s Maria Bartiromo making an appearance on Conan O’Brien in 1998.
Conan O’Brien

Maria Bartiromo

Bartiromo just made the jump from CNBC to Fox Business.
Reuters/ Fred Prouser

This anchor rocked a shorter hairstyle on CNBC in 1998.

Liz ClamanYouTube

It’s Liz Claman, currently an anchor on Fox Business Network.

Liz Claman

YouTube

As a bonus, here’s Claman’s yearbook photo.

Liz claman yearbookScreenshot


Check out this younger Rick Santelli reporting from the CBOT floor in 2001.

Rick Santelli in 2001

YouTube/ cnbc911

John hilsenrath, rick santelli

Santelli is still as loud as ever on CNBC. Here he is dueling with the Wall Street Journal’s Jon Hilsenrath.
Screenshot, CNBC

David Faber in 2001

Here’s one of CNBC’s most recognisable faces in 2001.
YouTube/ cnbc911

David Faber

It’s David Faber, who has aged quite well.
CNBC

Scott Cohn 2001

In 2001, this CNBC reporter anchored during the 9/11 attacks.
YouTube/ cnbc911

Scott cohn

It’s Scott Cohn, now a lead investigative reporter at the network.
YouTube/nbcudirect

Erin Burnett then

Check out Erin Burnett’s senior yearbook page from St. Andrew’s School in 1994.
Facebook/ The Erin Burnett Fan Club

Erin Burnett, CNN

Burnett, who anchored throughout the financial crisis on CNBC, now hosts her own show on CNN.
Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

John Carney as a kid

Recognise this cool kid?
Courtesy of John Carney

John Carney

It’s John Carney, who recently moved from CNBC.com to the Wall Street Journal.
Screenshot from YouTube

Kayla Tausche

Kayla Tausche covered the Cadbury-Kraft merger for DealReporter.
CNBC.com screenshot

Kayla Tausche

Tausche is now a correspondent at CNBC.
CNBC

CNBC’s Kelly Evans was a scholar-athlete when she played lacrosse for Washington & Lee University.

Kelly EvansW&L athletics


Now she’s one of CNBC’s most respected anchors.

Kelly evans

Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Carl Quintanilla

Carl Quintanilla was hosting ‘Wake Up Call’ in the early 2000s.
YouTube/ Avid video editor Conrad DeVroeg

Carl Quintanilla

Now he’s the co-host of ‘Squawk on the Street’ (and tweeting up a storm).
Evan Agostini/AP

Larry kudlow then

Here’s Larry Kudlow back in his Wall Street days.
YouTube/crashof1987

Larry kudlow

Kudlow now hosts his own show, “The Kudlow Report.” Here he is as a guest on CNN.
YouTube/CNN

Rebecca jarvis apprentice

This financial journalist was on Season 4 of “The Apprentice.”
YouTube/Winston Koh

Now Rebecca Jarvis is at ABC News after stints at CBS and CNBC.

Rebecca jarvisYouTube/ABC7 World News

