THEN & NOW: Here's What TV's Top Business Journalists Looked Like Back In The Day

Business television has been a state of flux recently, with CNBC’s top host Maria Bartiromo absconding for Fox Business and a spate of losses for Bloomberg TV.

It’s a reminder that “talent” at the major business networks — CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg — tends to shift around a lot.

So we decided to take a walk down memory lane. Here are some then and now shots of some of the more recognisable financial journalists around.

And no lame 80s haircut was spared.

Recognise this child actress? She played Cassandra Ingalls on “Little House On The Prairie.”

It’s Fox Business Network’s Melissa Francis.

Fox Business screenshot

This mustachioed anchor reported for the defunct Financial News Network during the stock market crash of 1987

YouTube/mros71

It’s CNBC’s longtime anchor Bill Griffeth.

Here’s Neil Cavuto back in the day.

YouTube / Nightly Business Report

And Cavuto now, interviewing Richard Simmons on Fox News.

YouTube/Randy Savage

This anchor was one of CNBC’s first hires. Here she is in 1992 rocking some big hair, de rigueur for the era.

Youtube/ racefanvideo

And that anchor again in 1997, sporting a new hairdo.





It’s Sue Herera, host of Power Lunch.

CNBC.com screentshot

Check out Trish Regan as Miss New Hampshire back in 1993.

Regan is now an anchor at Bloomberg TV.

Bloomberg TV

This anchor had more hair back in 1997.

YouTube

That’s Jim Cramer, of course, the energized host of Mad Money on CNBC.

Here’s Maria Bartiromo making an appearance on Conan O’Brien in 1998.

Conan O’Brien

Bartiromo just made the jump from CNBC to Fox Business.

Reuters/ Fred Prouser

This anchor rocked a shorter hairstyle on CNBC in 1998.

It’s Liz Claman, currently an anchor on Fox Business Network.

YouTube

As a bonus, here’s Claman’s yearbook photo.





Check out this younger Rick Santelli reporting from the CBOT floor in 2001.

YouTube/ cnbc911

Santelli is still as loud as ever on CNBC. Here he is dueling with the Wall Street Journal’s Jon Hilsenrath.

Screenshot, CNBC

Here’s one of CNBC’s most recognisable faces in 2001.

YouTube/ cnbc911

It’s David Faber, who has aged quite well.

CNBC

In 2001, this CNBC reporter anchored during the 9/11 attacks.

YouTube/ cnbc911

It’s Scott Cohn, now a lead investigative reporter at the network.

YouTube/nbcudirect

Check out Erin Burnett’s senior yearbook page from St. Andrew’s School in 1994.

Facebook/ The Erin Burnett Fan Club

Burnett, who anchored throughout the financial crisis on CNBC, now hosts her own show on CNN.

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Recognise this cool kid?

Courtesy of John Carney

It’s John Carney, who recently moved from CNBC.com to the Wall Street Journal.

Screenshot from YouTube

Kayla Tausche covered the Cadbury-Kraft merger for DealReporter.

CNBC.com screenshot

Tausche is now a correspondent at CNBC.

CNBC

CNBC’s Kelly Evans was a scholar-athlete when she played lacrosse for Washington & Lee University.





Now she’s one of CNBC’s most respected anchors.

Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Carl Quintanilla was hosting ‘Wake Up Call’ in the early 2000s.

YouTube/ Avid video editor Conrad DeVroeg

Now he’s the co-host of ‘Squawk on the Street’ (and tweeting up a storm).

Evan Agostini/AP

Here’s Larry Kudlow back in his Wall Street days.

YouTube/crashof1987

Kudlow now hosts his own show, “The Kudlow Report.” Here he is as a guest on CNN.

YouTube/CNN

This financial journalist was on Season 4 of “The Apprentice.”

YouTube/Winston Koh

Now Rebecca Jarvis is at ABC News after stints at CBS and CNBC.

