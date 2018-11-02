THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Office’

The actor also dabbles in podcasts like “Radio Rental” and “Dark Air” as the character Terry Carnation.
Mindy Kaling acted as Kelly Kapoor and was a writer for the show.
Kaling played Kelly Kapoor, a love-obsessed office worker. She also wrote for the show.
In 2010, she was nominated for an Emmy for writing the episode where Jim and Pam get married.
While “The Office” was on the air, Kaling appeared in films like “No Strings Attached” and “The Five-Year Engagement.”
Kaling has made a name for herself as an actress, producer, and author.
As “The Office” was ending, Kaling began starring in her own show, “The Mindy Project,” which she also created, wrote, and produced. After three seasons on Fox, the show moved to Hulu.
Kaling also wrote multiple popular memoirs, voiced Disgust in Pixar’s “Inside Out,” and appeared in big roles in films like “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Ocean’s 8.”
She appeared alongside Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” and did voicework for Disney”s “Monsters at Work.”
Kaling has also worked behind-the-scenes, producing popular shows like Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” and HBO Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”
Ed Helms played Andy Bernard.
Although Helms didn’t join “The Office” until season three, he quickly became a fan favorite as Andy, an a capella-obsessed Cornell alum who seemed to constantly get on everyone’s nerves.
Andy eventually made his way up the ladder at Dunder-Mifflin to take over Michael’s position as regional manager.
Helms went on to star in several huge movies.
In 2009, Helms made it big playing a dentist in “The Hangover.” He went on to appear in sequels of the film, as well as movies like “Cedar Rapids” and “We’re the Millers.”
He also appeared on shows like Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Hulu’s “The Mindy Project,” and Fox/Netflix’s “Arrested Development.”
Recently, he starred on the Peacock original “Rutherford Falls.”
B.J. Novak appeared regularly as Ryan Howard and was also a writer for the show.
Novak was another actor who both starred in the show and wrote on a bunch of episodes.
He played Ryan Howard, a self-centered, arrogant, immature office worker who climbed the ladder pretty quickly, only to get knocked back down just as fast.
Novak continued to act and write.
You’ve probably seen Novak in films like “Inglourious Basterds,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and “Saving Mr. Banks.”
He’s appeared on TV shows like HBO’s “The Newsroom” and Hulu’s “The Mindy Project.”
He released a book of short stories called “One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories.” He also launched an app focused on lists.
Ellie Kemper played Erin Hannon.
Kemper started off her entertainment career as Erin, the quirky employee who took over Pam’s office secretary role when she moved onto something new.
This role was one of Kemper’s first big breaks.
Kemper has scored a bunch of major acting roles, including starring in her own TV show.
After “The Office” ended, Kemper kept acting.
She appeared in films like “Bridesmaids,” “21 Jump Street,” and “The Secret Lives of Pets,” as well as on shows like Hulu’s “The Mindy Project,” and Comedy Central’s “Drunk History.”
Eventually, Kemper began headlining her own show on Netflix, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which has earned her a few Emmy nominations.
She also published a memoir.
Craig Robinson acted as Darryl Philbin.
Throughout the course of the show, Robinson’s portrayal of Darryl Philbin made him more than just a warehouse worker.
Darryl became an integral character on the show with his tough-guy exterior and his sweet soft side.
Robinson has gone on to take on well-known comedy roles.
“The Office” seemed to open doors for Robinson as a comedic actor.
You’ve almost definitely seen him in movies like “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Knocked Up,” “Pineapple Express,” and “This Is the End.”
Robinson is also a TV regular, voicing characters on Fox’s “The Cleveland Show” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” and appearing on shows like Fox’s”Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” HBO’s “Eastbound and Down,” and Fox’s “Ghosted.”
Melora Hardin was perfect as Jan Levinson.
For much of the series, Hardin played Jan Levinson, first Michael Scott’s boss, then his girlfriend.
During her stint on “The Office,” Hardin appeared on shows like The WB’s “Gilmore Girls,” CBS’s”CSI,” USA network’s “Monk,” and NBC’s “Outlaw.”
She was also in films like “27 Dresses” and “17 Again.”
You might recognize Hardin from various television shows and movies.
Since “The Office” ended, Hardin has continued a career of successful supporting roles in both film and television.
She has been on ABC’s “Scandal,” Amazon’s “Transparent,” ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” and NBC’s “The Black List.”
She had a big recurring role on Freeform’s “The Bold Type.”
Angela Kinsey played Angela Martin.
Before landing the role of uptight cat lady Angela in “The Office,” Kinsey was known for voicing a character on Fox’s “King of the Hill.”
Kinsey has continued acting and has appeared in a variety of shows.
You may have noticed Kinsey in shows like Hulu’s “The Hotwives” and Netflix’s “Haters Back Off!”
She’s also appeared on a few shows, like Fox’s “New Girl,” ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” and Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.”
As mentioned, she and Fischer host a podcast called “Office Ladies,” where the two share special insights about every episode of the sitcom.
Brian Baumgartner played Kevin Malone.
Baumgartner played Kevin Malone, the seemingly stupid accountant at Dunder Mifflin who was also good at gambling and playing music.
Baumgartner has racked up a bunch of guest-star credits.
Although playing Kevin may still be one of Baumgartner’s biggest roles, he has appeared in other things since the show ended.
You may have noticed him in films like “Four Christmases” and “License to Wed,” as well as TV shows like Fox’s “Scream Queens,” Freeform’s “Melissa and Joey,” and ABC’s “The Goldbergs.”
Oscar Nuñez played Oscar Martinez.
Nuñez played Oscar Martinez, another accountant in “The Office” who was usually more serious than his co-workers.
While on the show, Nuñez also took on a role in the film “The Proposal” and appeared on many different TV shows.
Nuñez has had some exciting guest-starring roles since “The Office” ended.
Following “The Office,” Nuñez has appeared in many TV shows, including FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Fox’s “New Girl,” Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and Showtime’s “Shameless.”
Recently, he was on Netflix’s “Mr. Iglesias” and the podcast series “The Bystanders.”
Phyllis Smith was Phyllis Vance.
Smith worked as a casting associate on “The Office” before being offered the role of Phyllis, a quiet saleswoman with a wild side that only came out once in a while.
Smith has appeared in several films and shows since the show ended.
Playing Phyllis might be Smith’s biggest role, but she was also the voice of Sadness in Pixar’s “Inside Out” and she appeared in films like “Bad Teacher.”
Smith has also had roles in ABC’s “The Middle,” ABC’s “Trophy Wife,” and Netflix’s “The OA.”
Leslie David Baker was on point as Stanley Hudson.
Baker played Stanley, the constantly grumpy salesman working across from Phyllis. Before the show, he hadn’t appeared in much else.
Baker has had a handful of roles since “The Office” ended.
Baker is also best known for his character on “The Office,” but he’s been in other things since then.
He voiced a character for the “Captain Underpants” film and guest-starred on shows like CMT’s “Still The King,” CBS’s “Scorpion,” and CBS’s “Life in Pieces.”
He had a role in “Raven’s Home” on the Disney Channel and recently voiced characters on Apple TV+’s “Doug Unplugs” and the Disney Junior series “Puppy Dog Pals.”
Creed Bratton played a character named Creed Bratton.
Who could forget the character of Creed Bratton? His character didn’t appear incredibly often, but he made a lot of incriminating and hilarious remarks.
Bratton has guest-starred in a handful of roles.
Bratton hasn’t taken on many acting gigs since “The Office” ended, but he has appeared on shows like Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” and Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time.”
Paul Lieberstein played Toby Flenderson.
Lieberstein was actually one of the executive producers and writers of “The Office.”
He acted as the showrunner for seasons five through eight. Toby wasn’t in every episode, but when he was, he was the mopey guy who worked in human resources.
Lieberstein continued producing and did a little acting.
Although Lieberstein hasn’t done a ton of acting since “The Office,” he has continued to produce.
Lieberstein was an executive producer of the last season of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom,” he was an executive producer for “Ghosted” and “Space Force.”
Plus he guest-starred on “The Mindy Project.”
Kate Flannery played Meredith Palmer.
Flannery took on her biggest role as Meredith Palmer in “The Office,” the wild child who didn’t really seem to care about anything.
She continued to act after the show ended.
Since “The Office,” she has appeared on other shows like Fox’s “New Girl,” Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and Hulu’s “All Night.”
She also voiced a character on Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe.”