THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Office'

Jessica Booth
Rainn Wilson as Dwight, Rain Wilson in 2021
‘The Office’ ended in 2013. NBC / Contributor / Tommaso Boddi /FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • It’s been almost a decade since NBC’s “The Office” ended.
  • Steve Carell and John Krasinski are movie stars now. 
  • Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey co-host a podcast about “The Office.”
Steve Carell starred as Michael Scott.
Michael scott the office
Steve Carell as Michael Scott. ‘The Office’/NBC
For seven seasons, Carell was the star of the show as Michael Scott, arguably the world’s worst boss who had a childlike sense of humor and responsibility.

During his time on the show, Carell earned multiple Emmy awards and nominations for his role. He also appeared in movies like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Date Night,” and “Crazy, Stupid Love.”

 

Today, Carell is a full-fledged movie star who has been nominated for several big awards.
Steve Carrell
Steve Carell has been in many movies since. Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy
After leaving the show, Carell continued on as a successful actor. 

He voiced villain-turned-father Gru in the “Despicable Me” movies and starred on a few TV shows, including Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” and Netflix’s “Space Force.” 

Carell scored an Oscar nomination for “Foxcatcher” as well. Carell and his wife, Nancy, who played a minor character on “The Office,” also run a production company.

 

John Krasinski starred as Jim Halpert.
Jim halpert
John Krasinski as Jim Halpert. NBC
Krasinski’s breakout role was playing Jim Halpert, the lovable office worker who had one of the most romantic storylines of the entire series. 
Krasinski went on to have a successful career as a movie star and director.
John Krasinski beard
John Krasinski is married to Emily Blunt. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
After “The Office,” Krasinski went from television star to movie star with roles in films like “Away We Go,” “It’s Complicated,” “Something Borrowed,” and “13 Hours.”

He went on to direct his first film, “A Quiet Place,” which stars himself and his wife, Emily Blunt. The film also has a sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II.”

Krasinski also returned to the small screen to star on Amazon’s adaptation of Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” novels.

Jenna Fischer played Pam Beesly (later known as Pam Halpert).
The Office PAM
Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly. NBC
Fischer played Pam Beesly, the sweet secretary of the office. In the beginning, we watched Pam go through a pretty terrible relationship and engagement, only to ultimately end up with Jim.

While acting on “The Office,” Fischer took on a few small roles in movies like “Hall Pass” and “Blades of Glory.”

Fischer has since appeared in smaller roles on television and in film.
Jenna fischer
Jenna Fischer has a podcast about ‘The Office.’ Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Once “The Office” ended, Fischer continued acting. She had recurring roles on a few television shows, like NBC’s “The Mysteries of Laura” and “You, Me, and the Apocalypse.”

She also had a role in Clint Eastwood’s film “The 15:17” and starred on ABC’s “Splitting Up Together.”

Currently, she and former costar Angela Kinsey host the podcast “Office Ladies,” where they reveal behind-the-scenes secrets about each episode of the series. 

Rainn Wilson was the famous Dwight Schrute.
Dwight the office
Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute. Netflix
Wilson memorably starred as Dwight Schrute, the strange, hilarious, totally over-the-top salesman who was dedicated to trying to ruin Jim’s life — even though he had a soft spot for him, too.
Wilson has taken on several acting roles and he released a book.
Rainn wilson star wars
Rainn Wilson has since published an autobiography. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Disney
After “The Office,” Wlson appeared in films like “The Meg” and voiced a role in “Smurfs: The Lost Village.”

He also had roles on a handful of television shows, like Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time,” CBS’s “Star Trek: Discovery,” and Fox’s “Backstrom.”

Wilson also wrote and published his autobiography, “The Bassoon King” and cofounded the now-defunct website Soul Pancake, which focused on creating engaging and positive content.

The actor also dabbles in podcasts like “Radio Rental” and “Dark Air” as the character Terry Carnation. 

Mindy Kaling acted as Kelly Kapoor and was a writer for the show.
Kelly the office
Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor. Netflix
Kaling played Kelly Kapoor, a love-obsessed office worker. She also wrote for the show.

In 2010, she was nominated for an Emmy for writing the episode where Jim and Pam get married.

While “The Office” was on the air, Kaling appeared in films like “No Strings Attached” and “The Five-Year Engagement.”

Kaling has made a name for herself as an actress, producer, and author.
Mindy kaling
Mindy Kaling starred on her own sitcom. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
As “The Office” was ending, Kaling began starring in her own show, “The Mindy Project,” which she also created, wrote, and produced. After three seasons on Fox, the show moved to Hulu.

Kaling also wrote multiple popular memoirs, voiced Disgust in Pixar’s “Inside Out,” and appeared in big roles in films like “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Ocean’s 8.”

She appeared alongside Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” and did voicework for Disney”s “Monsters at Work.” 

Kaling has also worked behind-the-scenes, producing popular shows like Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” and HBO Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” 

Ed Helms played Andy Bernard.
Andy the office
Ed Helms as Andy Bernard. NBC
Although Helms didn’t join “The Office” until season three, he quickly became a fan favorite as Andy, an a capella-obsessed Cornell alum who seemed to constantly get on everyone’s nerves.

Andy eventually made his way up the ladder at Dunder-Mifflin to take over Michael’s position as regional manager.

 

Helms went on to star in several huge movies.
Ed Helms
Ed Helms has been in a few TV shows since. Getty
In 2009, Helms made it big playing a dentist in “The Hangover.” He went on to appear in sequels of the film, as well as movies like “Cedar Rapids” and “We’re the Millers.”

He also appeared on shows like Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Hulu’s “The Mindy Project,” and Fox/Netflix’s “Arrested Development.”

Recently, he starred on the Peacock original “Rutherford Falls.” 

B.J. Novak appeared regularly as Ryan Howard and was also a writer for the show.
Bj novak the office ryan
B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard Netflix
Novak was another actor who both starred in the show and wrote on a bunch of episodes.

He played Ryan Howard, a self-centered, arrogant, immature office worker who climbed the ladder pretty quickly, only to get knocked back down just as fast.

Novak continued to act and write.
BJ Novak
B.J. Novak has written books. Getty Images
You’ve probably seen Novak in films like “Inglourious Basterds,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and “Saving Mr. Banks.”

He’s appeared on TV shows like HBO’s “The Newsroom” and Hulu’s “The Mindy Project.”

He released a book of short stories called “One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories.” He also launched an app focused on lists. 

Ellie Kemper played Erin Hannon.
Ellie kemper the office erin
Ellie Kemper as Erin Hannon. Netflix
Kemper started off her entertainment career as Erin, the quirky employee who took over Pam’s office secretary role when she moved onto something new.

This role was one of Kemper’s first big breaks. 

Kemper has scored a bunch of major acting roles, including starring in her own TV show.
Ellie Kemper
Ellie Kemper scored her own Netflix series after the show. Jason Merritt/Getty Images
After “The Office” ended, Kemper kept acting. 

She appeared in films like “Bridesmaids,” “21 Jump Street,” and “The Secret Lives of Pets,” as well as on shows like Hulu’s “The Mindy Project,” and Comedy Central’s “Drunk History.”

Eventually, Kemper began headlining her own show on Netflix, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which has earned her a few Emmy nominations.

She also published a memoir. 

Craig Robinson acted as Darryl Philbin.
Daryl the office
Craig Robinson as Darryl Philbin. Netflix
Throughout the course of the show, Robinson’s portrayal of Darryl Philbin made him more than just a warehouse worker.

Darryl became an integral character on the show with his tough-guy exterior and his sweet soft side.

Robinson has gone on to take on well-known comedy roles.
Craig robinson
Craig Robinson has been in many films. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
“The Office” seemed to open doors for Robinson as a comedic actor.

You’ve almost definitely seen him in movies like “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Knocked Up,” “Pineapple Express,” and “This Is the End.”

Robinson is also a TV regular, voicing characters on Fox’s “The Cleveland Show” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” and appearing on shows like Fox’s”Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” HBO’s “Eastbound and Down,” and Fox’s “Ghosted.”

Melora Hardin was perfect as Jan Levinson.
Jan the office
Melora Hardin as Jan Levinson. NBC Universal
For much of the series, Hardin played Jan Levinson, first Michael Scott’s boss, then his girlfriend.

During her stint on “The Office,” Hardin appeared on shows like The WB’s “Gilmore Girls,” CBS’s”CSI,” USA network’s “Monk,” and NBC’s “Outlaw.” 

She was also in films like “27 Dresses” and “17 Again.”

 

 

You might recognize Hardin from various television shows and movies.
Melora Hardin
Melora Hardin still acts today. David Livingston/Getty
Since “The Office” ended, Hardin has continued a career of successful supporting roles in both film and television.

She has been on ABC’s “Scandal,” Amazon’s “Transparent,” ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” and NBC’s “The Black List.”

She had a big recurring role on Freeform’s “The Bold Type.”

 

 

Angela Kinsey played Angela Martin.
Angela the office
Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin. Netflix
Before landing the role of uptight cat lady Angela in “The Office,” Kinsey was known for voicing a character on Fox’s “King of the Hill.”

 

 

Kinsey has continued acting and has appeared in a variety of shows.
Angela kinsey
Angela Kinsey co-hosts a podcast. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
You may have noticed Kinsey in shows like Hulu’s “The Hotwives” and Netflix’s “Haters Back Off!”

She’s also appeared on a few shows, like Fox’s “New Girl,” ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” and Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.” 

As mentioned, she and Fischer host a podcast called “Office Ladies,” where the two share special insights about every episode of the sitcom.  

Brian Baumgartner played Kevin Malone.
Kevin the office
Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone. Netflix
Baumgartner played Kevin Malone, the seemingly stupid accountant at Dunder Mifflin who was also good at gambling and playing music. 
Baumgartner has racked up a bunch of guest-star credits.
Brian Baumgartner
Brian Baumgartner has been on a few sitcoms since. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Although playing Kevin may still be one of Baumgartner’s biggest roles, he has appeared in other things since the show ended.

You may have noticed him in films like “Four Christmases” and “License to Wed,” as well as TV shows like Fox’s “Scream Queens,” Freeform’s “Melissa and Joey,” and ABC’s “The Goldbergs.” 

Oscar Nuñez played Oscar Martinez.
Oscar the office
Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez. Netflix
Nuñez played Oscar Martinez, another accountant in “The Office” who was usually more serious than his co-workers.

While on the show, Nuñez also took on a role in the film “The Proposal” and appeared on many different TV shows.

 

Nuñez has had some exciting guest-starring roles since “The Office” ended.
Oscar Nunez
Oscar Nuñez has been on a few TV shows since. Getty/Greg Doherty
Following “The Office,” Nuñez has appeared in many TV shows, including FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Fox’s “New Girl,” Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and Showtime’s “Shameless.”

Recently, he was on Netflix’s “Mr. Iglesias” and the podcast series “The Bystanders.” 

Phyllis Smith was Phyllis Vance.
The office phyllis
Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Vance. Netflix
Smith worked as a casting associate on “The Office” before being offered the role of Phyllis, a quiet saleswoman with a wild side that only came out once in a while.
Smith has appeared in several films and shows since the show ended.
Phyllis Smith at premiere of Inside Out Alberto E. Rodriguez Getty
Phyllis Smith voiced a character in ‘Inside Out.’ Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Playing Phyllis might be Smith’s biggest role, but she was also the voice of Sadness in Pixar’s “Inside Out” and she appeared in films like “Bad Teacher.”

Smith has also had roles in ABC’s “The Middle,” ABC’s “Trophy Wife,” and Netflix’s “The OA.”

 

Leslie David Baker was on point as Stanley Hudson.
Stanley the office
Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson. Netflix
Baker played Stanley, the constantly grumpy salesman working across from Phyllis. Before the show, he hadn’t appeared in much else.
Baker has had a handful of roles since “The Office” ended.
Leslie David Baker
Leslie David Baker has voiced a few animated characters. Ethan Miller/Getty
Baker is also best known for his character on “The Office,” but he’s been in other things since then.

He voiced a character for the “Captain Underpants” film and guest-starred on shows like CMT’s “Still The King,” CBS’s “Scorpion,” and CBS’s “Life in Pieces.”

He had a role in “Raven’s Home” on the Disney Channel and recently voiced characters on Apple TV+’s “Doug Unplugs” and the Disney Junior series “Puppy Dog Pals.”

Creed Bratton played a character named Creed Bratton.
Creed the office
Creed Bratton on the show. Netflix
Who could forget the character of Creed Bratton? His character didn’t appear incredibly often, but he made a lot of incriminating and hilarious remarks. 
Bratton has guest-starred in a handful of roles.
Creed bratton
Creed Bratton hasn’t been on many TV shows since ‘The Office.’ Chelsea Lauren/Getty
Bratton hasn’t taken on many acting gigs since “The Office” ended, but he has appeared on shows like Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” and Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time.”

 

Paul Lieberstein played Toby Flenderson.
Toby the office
Paul Lieberstein as Toby Flenderson. Netflix
Lieberstein was actually one of the executive producers and writers of “The Office.”

He acted as the showrunner for seasons five through eight. Toby wasn’t in every episode, but when he was, he was the mopey guy who worked in human resources. 

Lieberstein continued producing and did a little acting.
Lieberstein
Paul Lieberstein has taken on multiple executive producer roles. /Roy Rochlin/Getty
Although Lieberstein hasn’t done a ton of acting since “The Office,” he has continued to produce.

Lieberstein was an executive producer of the last season of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom,” he was an executive producer for “Ghosted” and “Space Force.”

Plus he guest-starred on “The Mindy Project.”

Kate Flannery played Meredith Palmer.
Meredith the office
Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer. Netflix
Flannery took on her biggest role as Meredith Palmer in “The Office,” the wild child who didn’t really seem to care about anything. 
She continued to act after the show ended.
Kate Flannery
Kate Flannery has been on a few other sitcoms. Rachel Luna/Getty
Since “The Office,” she has appeared on other shows like Fox’s “New Girl,” Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and Hulu’s “All Night.”

She also voiced a character on Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe.” 

