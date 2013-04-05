THEN & NOW: The Cast Of 'Jurassic Park'

Kirsten Acuna
jurassic park

This weekend, Steven Spielberg’s classic 1993 film “Jurassic Park” 

will return to theatres in 3D. It’s been two decades since the dinosaur epic came to the big screen. 

We know Samuel L. Jackson went on to become a huge box-office success, but where did the rest of the cast land?

See what happened to Dr. Grant, leading lady Dr. Sattler, and the two children running around the dinosaur-infested park.

THEN: Laura Dern was grad student Dr. Ellie Sattler with a crush on Dr. Grant.

THEN: Ariana Richards was Hammond's computer wiz granddaughter, Lex.

THEN: Joseph Mazzello played Lex's scared younger brother, Tim.

He also reteamed with Spielberg on HBO series, 'The Pacific.'

THEN: Jeff Goldblum plays Dr. Ian Malcom who gets attacked by a T-Rex.

THEN: Martin Ferrero played lawyer Donald Gennaro who gets eaten by the T-Rex.

THEN: B.D. Wong played geneticist Dr. Henry Wu responsible for bringing dinosaur clones to the park.

THEN: Wayne Knight played frustrated park worker Dennis Nedry who got attacked by small dinosaurs.

THEN: Samuel L. Jackson plays chief engineer of the park, Ray Arnold, who gets attacked by a raptor.

